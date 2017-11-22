Former WVU basketball player helps give back

A former WVU basketball player's foundation is teaming up with a local organization to give back this holiday season.

Da'Sean Butler's Give a Hoop Foundation is joining forces with The Children's Home Society and the Fairmont State Men's Basketball Team for a Christmas Toy Drive.

Fans attending the FSU game against West Virginia Wesleyan are encouraged to bring a new unwrapped gift to donate to a local child.

Gifts for children from newborn to 18 are needed.

"Parents are in a tough spot, they're going to make sure a bill gets paid and that doesn't leave extra money to get toys. Sometimes kids come into the foster care system with just the clothes on their back so they don't get to bring their favorite toys with them," said Brandi Davis, Children's Home Society, child and family services supervisor.

The game is Dec. 2 and starts at 4 p.m.