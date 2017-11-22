1 person flown from ATV accident in Harrison County

One person was injured in an ATV accident in the Wallace area of Harrison County Wednesday.
HealthNet responded to the accident on Brown Road in Wallace at approximately 4:30 p.m. and transported one person, according to Harrison County 911 officials.
The accident happened on private property, 911 officials said.
The Wallace Volunteer Fire Department and Harrison County EMS responded to the scene.
Clarksburg Studio
Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.