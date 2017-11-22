Preston County man found guilty of murdering ex-girlfriend denied new trial

A Preston County man found guilty of fatally shooting his girlfriend in 2015 was denied a new trial by the West Virginia Supreme Court.

John Strawser, Jr., 40, was sentenced to life in prison in October 2016 after he fatally shot Amy Lou Buckingham in April 2015 outside of her home in Tunnelton.

Strawser requested a change of venue based on the amount of media attention the incident received, which was denied. However, the Preston County Circuit Court assured Strawser and his attorney that they would select jurors for the August 2016 trial who had no knowledge of the incident, the victim or his pending murder charge in Pennsylvania, which he was also facing at the time.

Strawser filed his appeal based on the denied change of venue and evidence that he claims was presented unconstitutionally.

The West Virginia Supreme Court denied Strawser's appeal for a new trial by a 3-2 decision.

Strawser is currently serving time in a Pennsylvania facility for a 2014 murder.