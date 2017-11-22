Funerals and the opioid epidemic

No one wants to think about end of life plans for loved ones, especially young family members. But the opioid epidemic is forcing more families to do that as the number of fatal overdoses increases.

In 2014, there were 629 overdose deaths in West Virginia

In 2015, that number rose to 735.

Last year, 884.

Between January and October 2017, there were 558 overdose deaths in West Virginia.

And with each death there's a funeral, planned by a family devastated by grief.

Families like Darl Hardy's, who unexpectedly lost a sister, daughter, wife and friend to drug addiction.

"She just had that good personality about her. She loved everybody, always good to everybody," said Hardy.

When Hardy's sister Eva died, the family had to come together to pay for the funeral.

"Her husband and my mother and my sister came together to pay for the funeral. She had a good home-going."

But not everyone is able to do that following the sudden loss of a loved one.

Many families already struggle to pay for rehab treatment for an addicted family member.

If that person dies, funeral costs can be an impossible financial strain.

"Most people, anywhere from 14 years old to 50 years old, they're not thinking about their own demise, so it is a shock to them that's never made funeral arrangements before," said Paul Carvelli, one of the owners at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

During the 2016-2017 fiscal year, the state paid for 1,783 funerals through the Department of Health and Human Resources, that number is down slightly from previous years.

Regardless of how a family pays for funeral costs, the pain of loss remains far beyond any financial debts.

"Just keep your faith in God and keep pressing forward. It does get better. I mean, you never forget, and it hurts around the holidays, but if you keep God first in your life, it's a huge help, a huge uplift," said Hardy.

If you or a loved one needs help battling addiction, Darl Hardy provides hands-on help. Contact him at wham.wvu@gmail.com.