Man killed in Wetzel County hunting accident

One man is dead after a hunting accident in Wetzel County.
A spokesman for the Division of Natural Resources said Kenneth Lafferty III, 20, of New Martinsville, died on Monday after a "single-subject incident" while hunting deer with a rifle.
The incident happened around noon.
This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by DNR police. Stick with 12 News for the latest updates.
