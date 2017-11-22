Man killed in Wetzel County hunting accident - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Man killed in Wetzel County hunting accident

One man is dead after a hunting accident in Wetzel County.

A spokesman for the Division of Natural Resources said Kenneth Lafferty III, 20, of New Martinsville, died on Monday after a "single-subject incident" while hunting deer with a rifle. 

The incident happened around noon.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by DNR police. Stick with 12 News for the latest updates.

