Stabbing Reported in Fairmont

Fairmont police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene on Locust Avenue, according to Marion County 911 officials.

The Marion County Rescue Squad took one person to Fairmont Regional Medical Center, said Fairmont police. No word on that person's name or condition at this time.

This is an active investigation. Fairmont police said no one has been taken into custody.

