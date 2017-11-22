21-year-old man flown after stabbing in Fairmont

Fairmont police are investigating a reported stabbing that happened just after midnight on Wednesday.

Authorities were dispatched to the scene on Locust Avenue, according to Marion County 911 officials.

Police said a 21-year-old man from Grafton was stabbed by a 37-year-old man in the 500 block of Locust Avenue. Fairmont Police Chief Steven Shine said it appears the 37-year-old was acting in self-defense.

Shine also said he believe multiple people were involved in the altercation.

The Marion County Rescue Squad took the 21-year-old man to Fairmont Regional Medical Center, and he was, later, flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital, where he underwent surgery, Shine said.

Shine said the man's injuries are not life-threatening.