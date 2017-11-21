Man arrested after high-speed chase in Harrison & Doddridge counties

Law enforcement from Harrison and Doddridge counties were involved in a high-speed chase beginning shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday night.

A stolen vehicle, described as a 'blue Jeep', led police westbound along Route 50 before exiting near Smithton Road and striking a deputy's vehicle. The driver, then, sped back onto Route 50 heading east.

Law enforcement circled back to the Salem area, where a foot chase ensued.

Paul Golden, 32, was apprehended at 9 p.m. along Hastings Road, west of Salem. Charges are pending, police said.

Golden was arraigned in Doddridge County.

West Virginia State Police, the Harrison County Sheriff's Department, the Doddridge County Sheriff's Department, the Clarksburg Police Department and the Nutter Fort Police Department responded to the incident.