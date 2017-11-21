Restaurant Roadtrip: Adventure Grill

For this week's stop on our Restaurant Road Trip, Adventure Grill brought the thrill.

The restaurant is new to the area but has old roots. The Bastin family operated a diner at the same location years ago, serving up ice cream and hot dogs. Now the son of the family business is bringing new ideas to old staples.

"If I am going to do it, I'm going to do it with a little bit different flair twist. The Adventure Grill, as you see the decor, is pretty much that," said Eric Bastin, owner.

The decor may remind you of a crocodile hunt, but its a kid friendly atmosphere that has Harrison County hooked on the Adventure Grill. However, the new restaurant keeps its old roots.

"We originally opened in 1961 and over the years with other businesses coming here and it just never lasted and there was just never a lot put into it and as I was winding down my career and job, I wanted to try to resurrect this and bring it back," explained Bastin.

Second generation owner Eric Bastin has brought the thrill back to the family business but it still serves the chill, keeping ice cream treats at the forefront with its trademarked Yeti dessert. New menu items like a sausage sandwich called the dragon are bringing adventure to the grill but the original owner of the diner, Bastin's mother, is keeping quality control in the kitchen with her secret recipes.

"This chili recipe is say from '65. My husband and I had the original stand here," said Bastin's mother. When asked if the ice cream tastes the same, Bastin's mother said the new treats might actually be better.

Now a whole new generation is seeking the thrill of the grill. The Bastin family said they are excited to be opened with a new twist and can't wait share the adventure with visitors from near and far.

Some of the staples include the Dragon, a sausage sandwich, loaded hot dogs called the crocodile and the Sasquatch, a steak sandwich.

The Adventure Grill is open for lunch and dinner and located at 12 Trinity Road in Mt Clare.