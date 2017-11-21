WV Caring lights tree at Morgantown Mall

WV caring helped those in Morgantown get into the holiday spirit.

The advanced illness care non-profit organization had a tree lit in the Morgantown Mall on Tuesday, and there was also caroling by a local choir. Ornaments were put on the tree to remember and honor loved ones who were lost. WV Caring has placed 18 trees in 12 counties.

“We have the West Virginia community choir, it’s just a way to get us in the festive spirit while also raising much needed funds for those who have no ability to pay for end of life services,” said Cindy Woodyard, Vice President of Public Affairs.

The lighting of Christmas trees in the area is an annual tradition for WV Caring.