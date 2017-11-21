Needle exchange programs having success in the area

Harm reduction programs in Harrison and Monongalia counties are beginning to take off. That’s because of the new and improved methods used by the LIGHT Project in Morgantown, and Health Access in Clarksburg working with members of the community.

“I am overwhelmed by our team and how well they work with people, how compassionate and non-judgmental they are, and how quickly we were able to mobilize and make this an important part of our programming,” said Laura Jones, executive director of the Milan Pusker Health Right Clinic.

After two years of researching existing needle exchange programs, the LIGHT Project opened its doors in August of 2015, and has been helping locals suffering with drug addiction to reduce the negative consequences from drug use by providing clean supplies and safety education and information.

“We’ve had over 600 people in our program, and over 4,000 visits. So, each year, we’re continue to be surprised each year the growth of the program and the number of people that it’s reaching,” said Caitlin Sussman, social worker.

But needle exchange and harm reduction aren’t just happening in Morgantown. In Clarksburg, Health Access has taken on a similar task.

“We’re seeing, as we develop relationships with that community, we’re seeing a change. And they’re making difficult choices to seek recovery. In small percentages, but we’re hoping that improves and we’re doing all we can to encourage them to seek that recovery,” said Joseph Bundy, executive director of the Harrison/Clarksburg Health Department.

Members of both the community and the drug using community are beginning to see the positives of utilizing what Health Access and the Health Department are offering, including safe disposal methods of needles.

“There’s a period of time where folks have to learn to trust the program to make sure that it’s not something that’s going to get them caught up with the legal authorities and that sort of thing. So, people are recognizing it’s a safe place to come, and that the program is all about trying to help them to be safe,” said Jim Harris, executive director of Health Right in Clarksburg.

One of the most important parts of the LIGHT Project is the two new locations they’ll be operating out of in Marion and Preston counties.