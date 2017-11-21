Elkins man arrested on sexual abuse charge

An Elkins man was arrested and accused of sexually abusing a girl under the age of 14.
Johnny Hensley allegedly had sexual intercourse with the girl, which she disclosed to her parents, according to the West Virginia State Police.
The girl was in the care of Hensley when the abuse took place, police said.
Hensley is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.
