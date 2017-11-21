Highland Clarksburg Hospital raises funds for substance abuse programs through community 5K

Highland Clarksburg is hosting its second annual Ugly Sweater Run 5K.

The hospital said the fun event helps get the community in the holiday spirit while raising money for important patient services.

The run is a night race on Dec. 15 and runners are encouraged to wear their ugliest sweater and carry glow sticks and other glow in the dark accessories.

"The goal is to raise funds for our adolescent substance abuse program and help grow the outreach education for the substance abuse problem in the area," said Stefanie Moore, digital marketing.

To register for the raise, click here. Prices will increase on November 27.