Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County hosts lunch fundraiser at Texas Roadhouse

Eating lunch at a restaurant is a fun way to donate to a good cause.

Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County, along with the United Way, will be hosting a ticket lunch on Nov. 30. The cost is $10 per ticket and the lunch includes pork sliders, green beans and a salad.

The Literacy Volunteers of Harrison County said the fundraiser is crucial to its organization because often times grants don't cover everything.

"So things like the rent, general expenses aren't covered under those grants so when we do fundraising like this, it helps keep the lights on. Its for things that educational grants don't cover," said Jennifer Lopez, ESL Coordinator.

To purchase tickets, click here.