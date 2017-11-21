Tucker County Schools seek SBA funds

Davis-Thomas Elementary/Middle School roof and drainage repairs are on the top of the building priority list for Tucker County schools.

Tucker County has requested more than $800,000 in funds for the projects. Tucker County Schools Superintendent Dr. Eddie Campbell says the issues are not a safety concern but a potential health concern for facility and students.

“It’s truly not a safety issue at this point. As I expressed to the SBA, although it’s not a safety issue it is a health and environment concern for us. The roof does leak. We’ve seen that over time as snow builds up and begins to melt we have leaks in the building,” said Dr. Campbell.

Dr. Campbell is hopeful the School Building Authority will approve the funds requested since the amount is on a smaller scale than other county projects.