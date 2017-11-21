Harbor Freight plans to open store in Buckhannon

A new business will soon be coming to Buckhannon.

Harbor Freight Tools will add its second store to Northern West Virginia with plans to break ground at the beginning of 2018.

The business will be located on Route 20 north at the intersection with Route 33 near the Lowe's and Aaron's stores.

Officials said they're excited about the new business coming in and already have an excellent relationship with the company.

There's no word yet on an opening date, but the store will open sometime in 2018.