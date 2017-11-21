Local law enforcement participates in 'No Shave for the Brave'

Officers from the Fairmont Police Department might look a little different this month. But it's not because they got new cars, or new uniforms.

"It's a break from shaving."

The added facial hair is meant to be a conversation starter.

"The community isn't used to us being in uniform with beards or anything like that so it gives them a reason to ask us about it," said Steve Shine, Fairmont Police chief.

The 'it' he's referring to is No Shave for the Brave, a fundraising campaign to benefit the Marion County Child Advocacy Center.

Law enforcement from all around the county is participating.

"And it is just a thrill to have them supporting us in this way," said Donna Blood, Marion County CAC victim advocate and forensic interviewer.

The CAC helps children who've experienced abuse get justice, hope and healing.

"In the past children would go from agency to agency once they've disclosed abuse and what we learned was that every time they would go to a new agency, they relived that trauma when they re-tell their story," said Blood.

The CAC records abused children's testimonies and helps limit the number of times they have to repeat those traumatic stories.

And in so doing they work closely with local law enforcement, especially Fairmont PD.

"They've been an invaluable resource. We took part in this to try to raise awareness for what they do, what a great agency they are and to try to get them additional monetary support to continue with their operations," said Shine.

And of course to give officers a break from shaving.

"A lot of officers do enjoy facial hair however we have regulations against the growing of anything other than a mustache unless you're in investigations."

