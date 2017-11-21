Randolph County deer check-in location offers tips

Deer season is in full swing, and West Virginia is packed to the brim with locals and out-of-towners eager to shoot a prize.

Middle Mountain Sporting Goods is one of a few remaining Randolph County check-in locations for area hunters. Hunters bring their deer to the shop to have them coded and categorized and stop in for hunting essentials.

“Checking in your deer helps keep everybody regulated on traveling with them. You have to legally have a deer checked in to cross state lines, transport meat, do stuff like that, and it also helps give a good census on the population of deer that’s being harvested,” said Owner Matthew Higgins.

Checking-in kills is needed to control and supervise the deer population. Hunters can now check-in kills online or stop in their local outdoor recreation shop for the proper tags before processing their meat.