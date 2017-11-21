D&E's Stirrup Gallery houses top collection

Davis & Elkins College’s Stirrup Gallery can boast one of the best collections of historic artifacts in the United States.

The Stirrup Gallery’s collection of powder horns was named among the top five in the United States by curators from the Smithsonian Institution and Colonial Williamsburg. The collection was donated by Hosea M. Darby which includes more than 300 intricately carved horns ranging from the 1600s through the Civil War era.

“We have over 318 carved powder horns dating back from the 1600s. From talking to horn collectors and other enthusiasts it is amazing that such a small institution here at Davis & Elkins College would have such a variety of powder horns dating back to the 1600s,” said Special Collections Curator Mark Lanham.

The horns are one of nine in the Darby Collection.

The powder has been carefully extracted from the horns and college officials are seeking grant funding to further study the horns and powder.