Clarksburg Mission works to feed hundreds over the holidays

The Clarksburg Mission has been preparing for the holiday season for the last few weeks. The mission has already given out more than 50 Thanksgiving baskets and today they were giving out almost 100 more.

The baskets that were given out today were first come first serve and included a turkey and all the sides.

If you are in need of dinner, the mission encourages you to contact them.

"I am trying to hit the families that have maybe missed sign-ups or just at last minute kind of realized that they were in need so today there is no requirements, just come in and let us know that you are in need and we will hand out the turkey and all the sides until we run out," said Angela Knight with the Clarksburg Mission.

The mission will be serving Thanksgiving dinner starting at 1 p.m. on Thursday.