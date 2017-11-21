Kiwanis Club of Clarksburg donates to Salvation Army

The Kiwanis Club of Clarksburg presented the Salvation Army with a two hundred dollar donation today.

With Thanksgiving and the holiday season, the Salvation Army is gearing up to serve the community.

Volunteers with the Salvation Army say its through community donations that they can continue to serve the community.

"Well first off we have our Thanksgiving dinner that we serve on Thanksgiving Day beginning at 11:30 and we are feeding somewhere around 500 people that we are feeding that day so I think this will help a lot with that and also we have over 800 children that we are serving this Christmas through our Angel Tree program," said John Sikes, captain.

The Salvation Army said they are always looking for volunteers and every donation counts.