Newborns are at risk for RSV during the holidays

Along with the holidays comes holiday gatherings.

As friends and family get together, often times newborns are at risk.

Health professionals advise to take care of your baby and protect it from a respiratory virus, known as RSV, by making sure that those that hold and touch your baby have washed their hands and don't have a cold or fever.

Besides newborns, children with asthma are also more at risk for the respiratory virus.

"It can cause inflammation of the lungs or bronchitis or pneumonia as well so that can cause a lot of breathing issues and struggles with a baby where they might even need to be admitted or need oxygen or further care," said Dr. Mary-Ann Kroll, pediatrician.

Doctors said that RSV season is starts during the holidays and lasts through early spring.