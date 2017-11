Here are the results from the second semifinal for Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year:"

Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University) - 1%

Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks (Gilmer Co.) - 4%

Kobie Carpenter to Cory Fazalare (Lincoln) - 17%

Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame) - 78%

The winning play advances to the final round of voting the week of the Super Six.

Voting in the third semifinal begins Friday night.