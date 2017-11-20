Parents as Teachers: A group seeing the drug epidemic from the front lines

The drug epidemic effects everyone from parents to children. One group seeing this is Parents as Teachers. It is an in-home educational resource and provides learning tools for families.

The family unit has changed over the years and as families take on different forms, Megan Barker is working to make sure parents and children have the resources they need to develop and thrive. She is the program manager for Parents as Teachers.

"In an ideal world, we would love to go into that Norman Rockwell family where mom and dad and grandparents and siblings and everything is nice and neat and everyone is caring and supportive and has all the time in the world to sit down and play and read a book," said Barker.

But that is not the case for today's family dynamic.

"Sadly 75 percent of our families we are seeing that if a parent or herself and his-self is not in active addiction or active recovery, a very close child to that loved one is," explained Barker.

These bags are ready for an in-home visit, equipped with learning tools for all ages and Parents as Teachers is learning to adapt to new home environments.

"Right now the normal is one parent and by parent it could be your grandparent, it could be a foster mother, it could be a foster mother and a birth mother, it could be a father. We have learned to shake off the normal. There is no such thing," said Barker.

Parents as Teachers is funded through government grants and is at risk for losing crucial funding. The in-home educational resource is not just a benefit to families but also to public education.

"Teachers are spending all of their time trying to figure out what is making that child tick. We have already been there. We have been in the homes and we know the family dynamic. We can tell you more than you are going to find out in 6-7 months and then half of that child's year is already gone," added Barker.

Parents as Teachers is working to write a different story for at-risk families and children. If you are interested in the service, you can call 304-622-0292.