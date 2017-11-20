Randolph County Collection Center ships 13,000 shoeboxes - WBOY - Clarksburg, Morgantown: News, Sports, Weather

Randolph County Collection Center ships 13,000 shoeboxes

Posted: Updated:
By Leah Knicely, Barbour, Randolph, and Tucker County Reporter
Connect

Operation Christmas Child Collection Center in Randolph County has been accepting and inspecting shoeboxes from six counties. 

Boxes are looked over, packed up, and loaded on to trucks to be delivered to the Samaritan’s Purse Collection Center in North Carolina.  Kessler Trucking employees are donating time and trucks to make sure the boxes make the trip safely before being shipped across the globe.

“We’ve probably been hauling shoeboxes for around 15 years, somewhere in that range, and with the help of all our drivers, they are providing the service, giving their time every year, standing in line, ready to go,” said Kessler Trucking Owner Herk Kessler.

Volunteers were on site to make sure everything was running smoothly and trucks will leave Randolph County late tonight.  The seven counties will ship our nearly 13,000 shoeboxes in time for Christmas.

Powered by Frankly

Clarksburg Studio
904 West Pike Street
Clarksburg, WV 26301

Main (304) 623-3311
Fax (304) 624-6152(Clarksburg)
Fax (304) 225-2522(Morgantown)

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 WorldNow and WBOY Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.