Randolph County Collection Center ships 13,000 shoeboxes

Operation Christmas Child Collection Center in Randolph County has been accepting and inspecting shoeboxes from six counties.

Boxes are looked over, packed up, and loaded on to trucks to be delivered to the Samaritan’s Purse Collection Center in North Carolina. Kessler Trucking employees are donating time and trucks to make sure the boxes make the trip safely before being shipped across the globe.

“We’ve probably been hauling shoeboxes for around 15 years, somewhere in that range, and with the help of all our drivers, they are providing the service, giving their time every year, standing in line, ready to go,” said Kessler Trucking Owner Herk Kessler.

Volunteers were on site to make sure everything was running smoothly and trucks will leave Randolph County late tonight. The seven counties will ship our nearly 13,000 shoeboxes in time for Christmas.