Elkins/Randolph County Public Library hosts online resources course

The Elkins/Randolph County Public Library hosted an online FAFSA and college applications class. The class is designed to help students and parents fill out the proper information to get all the assistance they need.

Staff was on hand to help out with filling out college applications, as well.

“Even though we’re tech savvy a lot of times whenever it comes down to being able to find the right information to do the right things and more importantly sometimes it's even being able to get to partner with parents. A lot of times our parents aren’t necessarily comfortable with the electronics as far as putting in social security numbers and different things that are required,” said Problem Solvers Consultants Owner Michael Ruffing.

The class is designed to take the stress off of students and parents and make sure all the information is correct for funding and admissions. The library will be hosting another class, visit the library website for more information.