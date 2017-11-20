Deer season kicks off; McFly's prepares outdoorsmen

As deer season kicked off in the early morning hours, hunting stores are gearing up to meet the needs of outdoorsmen across the state.

McFly's, with locations in Horner and Bridgeport, says every hunting season is different. Hunters said this year is a little warmer then usual and the warm temperatures make the deer less active.

"You'll get people who are here early and then you will get people that are here the last second to pick up a select few items. Nothing out of the ordinary. We are still selling coolers, people looking to store game," said Doug Matthews, assistant manager at McFly Outdoors.

Deer season in West Virginia runs through December 2.