Senator Manchin visits Webster Springs for town hall meeting

Senator Joe Manchin stopped by the Custard Stand in Webster Springs, Monday, to speak with locals and hold a question and answer session.

Senator Manchin spoke about some of the challenges America faces at the national level, and also asked for input from the people of Webster County to find out what can be improved on in the area. Questions were raised about topics like local water company mergers, cellular connection in the area and rising tuition costs. Manchin also spoke about the lack of bipartisan work being done in Washington and in the state.

“Sometimes, we make things so complicated, and we play so much partisan politics. And, it gets to where Democrats are for this, Republicans are for this, or vice versa they’re against it, can’t you be an American? Can’t you be a West Virginian,” said Manchin

Manchin brought up the time when he used to serve in Washington, and how back then, it was a bit easier for politicians from different parties to work together.

“We didn’t chastise you because you had an ‘R’ or a ‘D’ behind your name. If you said something stupid, we’d all jump on you, but if you had some input, we all wanted it. And, that’s the way it should be in Washington right now. It shouldn’t be us against them or them against us. It should be all of us together working for a better country,” Manchin added.

As for the Custard Stand, management was happy to be able to host the Senator and to connect the community with their elected official.

“Custard Stand, and all of our team members, are proud citizens of this community and of the great state of West Virginia. Anytime we can help bring people closer to their government, and let their voices be heard, and let them participate in democracy, we are very happy to do that, very happy,” said Nickie Flair, office manager.

Senator Manchin went to Summersville then Clay County after Webster Springs, to visit with Veterans and to see a new bridge project underway.