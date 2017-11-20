Mobile dental van provides free care

West Virginia Health Right, along with Marshall University and other sponsors, is taking their mobile unit across the state to provide dental care to residents with low income and no insurance.

Health Right and Health Access in Clarksburg have coordinated for the dental van to make two stops per month in Harrison County.

"This care is free to the patients that come and we are scheduling them through Health Access and they don't have to be a patient at Health Access but they do need to be low income and uninsured or have medicaid and live in the area in order to qualify," said Jim Harris, executive director of Health Access.

The dental van's next stop at Health Access is Monday, November 27. To schedule an appointment, call Health Access at 304-622-2708.