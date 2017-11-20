Man with teardrop tattoo, missing pinky finger allegedly robs High Life Lounge

The High Life Lounge on Point Marion Road was robbed early Monday morning, according to the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department.

A white man standing approximately 6' tall and weighing about 200 pounds entered the lounge at 1:15 a.m., according to deputies. The clerk said the man had a buzz-type haircut, a scruffy beard, a teardrop tattoo under one of his eyes and was missing his right pinky finger.

Deputies said the suspect had "been in the business for awhile" and had his hand under his shirt as if he had a gun. The clerk didn't see a gun but believed the robber had one, deputies said.

The clerk opened the safe and gave the robber an undisclosed amount of money. The robber then left the lounge in a green or olive-colored Jeep Liberty heading toward Pennsylvania, deputies said.

Anyone with information on the incident can call the Monongalia County Sheriff's Department at 304-291-7260.