Memorial commemorates lives lost during Farmington mine tragedy

Residents of Farmington came out in the cold weather to honor the lives lost during a coal mining tragedy many years ago.

Friends and loved ones are gathered to remember and honor the 78 lives lost 49 years ago during a mining tragedy in Farmington, West Virginia.

The service held at Flat Run Memorial commemorates the explosion and fire nearly 50 years ago at the Consolidation Coal mine.

The 1968 Farmington Number 9 mine explosion killed 78 miners, 19 of whom are still entombed in the mine.

“For today’s coal miners these folks are heroes. They gave their lives so we could have a better way of life in the mines and it was their widows who marched on Washington and said no one should have to go through what we went through and they demanded action,” said United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) Vice President Mike Caputo.

The tragedy that took the lives of many fathers, brothers, and sons served to bring about a drastic change in safety laws to protect the well-being of miners throughout the nation.

Cindy Stoller is the daughter of Hartzel L. Mayle, one of the miners lost during the tragedy, and says she and her family still feel the pain of his loss.

“Although a lot of years have passed, you would think that time heals but it’s just a reminder of the things that we lost when we lost him. Getting married, he wasn’t there. I have kids; he never got to see his grand kids,” said Stoller.

The United Mine Workers of America hold an annual memorial service in honor of the victims and their families.

“We plan on keeping our promise. We’re going to renew our vow to keep this promise to remember these brave miners who gave us our safety rights that we have today as coal miners and the people out here. You can’t argue with the results. They come out year after year and pay homage to these men,” said UMWA Secretary-Treasurer Levi Allen.

Attendees shared memories of their lost loved ones and celebrated the continued efforts to keep miners safe in West Virginia.