Mountaineers for Progress gather with organizations to discuss food insecurity in the area



Mountaineers for Progress and several organizations fighting hunger in Monongalia County met to discuss the need for federal action on hunger issues.

A hunger roundtable held at the Morgantown Church of the Brethren on Sunday afternoon engaged several non profit organizations to discuss what actions need to be taken to tackle food insecurity in the area.

"So we're gathering some of the organizations that are the front line addressing hunger in our community. There are food pantries. They are for organizations that work like soup kitchens, organizations that work to address hunger in our community. We're bringing them together to make recommendations to our federal elected officials on what actions they can take in this Thanksgiving time. In this holiday season," said Ace Parsi, Mountaineers for Progress.

Organizations participating included the Bartlett House, Empty Bowls, Morgantown Area Meals on Wheels, Morgantown Community Kitchen, Operation Good to go, Pantry Plus, Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center, and the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy.

"I primarily deal with families that are low income, and with maternal and infant health issues and a lot of our families don't have resources that they need to get adequate food supplies. I care really passionately about getting food to families and creating solutions to prevent poverty within Mon County," said Christine Wallace, Monongalia County Starting Points Family Resource Center.

Main concerns on the table were potential cuts to the food stamp program and school lunches.

"They serve a huge number of West Virginians and people in this community. And these programs are slated and we're talking about cuts to them, in the same time that we're talking about tax breaks for millionaires and billionaires," said Parsi.

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, and Congressman David McKinley were invited to this event, but were unable to attend.

"So we want really our federal elected officials to have the right priorities related to people that are in this community that really need their help," said Parsi.