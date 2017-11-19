Chestnut Ridge Church holds Winter Coat Community Pick Up Day

Chestnut Ridge Church helped out the community in a big way Sunday afternoon through its Winter Coat Community Pick Up Day.

Over the past few weeks, members of the church were encouraged to bring new or gently used coats, scarves, hats, and gloves to the church lobby.

Nearly 700 coats and 500 accessories were collected this year, and these were for men, women, and children.

"I see them leaving here with big smiles on their face with their new coat, and adults too. But especially the kids. Just knowing that they can go to school and feel good about themselves, brings me a lot of joy," said Jaime Goldsmith, Volunteer Coordinator of the Coat Drive.

This coat drive was free and open to anybody and everybody in the community in need of a warm coat this winter.