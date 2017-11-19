Adamston fire sends one to hospital

A propane explosion in a camper outside a home in the Adamston neighborhood of Clarksburg sent one man to the hospital with burn-related injuries.
It happened just after 8 o'clock on Adams Avenue.
The victim was transported to United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.
The fire spread to one house after initially starting in the side driveway of the home.
No word on the victim's condition at this time.
