Bridgeport High School Hosts the Missoula Children's Theatre Cinderella Play

The Missoula Children's Theatre has wrapped up their week in Harrison County.

The group is a traveling company that travels to different schools around the country putting together a grand play in only one week.

Saturday night, the week of hard work the students put in was showcased. Children of all ages marched and sang across the stage in front of a packed auditorium. Parents and family got to watch their child sparkle as they sang songs, danced, and made cute faces.

The plays are not just fun but come with a lesson, too.

The moral of tonight's story was nothing is impossible.

"Our moral is, if your kind and you really believe in yourself nothing's impossible. So that's probably the greatest, one of the greatest morals in the story that they've given us is to teach these kids that if you believe in yourself anything can happen," said Director Emily Nan Phillips.

The play sold more than 400 tickets and was a great success for both students and families.