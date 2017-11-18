Harrison County Parks & Rec hosts Gem Show

Harrison County Parks & Recreation Complex is hosting the Clarksburg Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show this weekend.

Vendors and rock hounds are set up to show off their mineral, rock, and gem finds. The show hosted science shows, rock and wire wrapping demonstrations and a museum of items to explore, learn about, and buy.

“We have everything from amethyst, quartz, all the way to items that you won’t see anywhere else such as Victoria stone and color change stones which are man-made and everything in between, price points anywhere from 50 cents all the way up to several thousand dollars,” said Mystical Crystals Co-Owner Robbin Maxwell.

Attendees can bring fossils and rocks and let one of the geologists or paleontologists identify them. The expo will be open Sunday from 11:00 A.M. to 5 P.M.