Civil Air Patrol celebrated National Aviation Weekend

The Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Education Center is hosting the Civil Air Patrol for a Cadet Aviation Exploration Weekend.

Approximately 48 cadets ages 14 to 21 were able to experience an array of aviation-related activities.

Participants built model airplane wings, were able to fly drones, tour the Pratt and Whitney aircraft engine facility, and learn all about employment opportunities from the experts.

“It’s a great industry. I’ve been in it for 25 years; I was the first graduate from this school back in 1994, and I’ve been in the industry ever since. This industry has been great to me, and it’s been great to our students. We have a 100 percent placement here; every student we graduate gets a job,” said Aerospace Education Officer Bruce Dawson.

One cadet was happy to be chosen to participate and has had an interest in the aviation field for quite some time.

“I’ve wanted to go into the aviation field for a very long time since I was about ten years old, and I actually want to be a pilot in the air force, hopefully going through the Air Force Academy,” said Civil Air Patrol Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Zachary Tysor.

“This just gives me more insight into the career I’m looking at. It really gives me a hands-on experience,” continued Tysor.

The aerospace industry is growing in West Virginia and recruiters were on campus to talk to students about careers in the army and air force.

“I see some faces really lighting up and really taking an interest in what they’re doing,” continued Dawson.

Squadrons from all over the state are experiencing demonstrations, hands-on activities, as well as exploring career opportunities in aerospace engineering.