Local Doctor Named Doddridge County Citizen of the Year

This year’s Doddridge County Citizen of the Year has been serving the community for over 40 years.

Dr. Art Calhoun has been a family practitioner for over 40 years and was presented with the award at the Doddridge County Park, Saturday. Surrounded by family and friends, as well as patients with whom he has helped over the years, Dr. Calhoun was a member of the Doddridge County community.

“I didn’t grow up in this county, but I’ve been here for 40 years, and it’s just, to me, an expression of the kind of people that live here, I love it,” said Calhoun.

Winning the award, and the entire ceremony, was a surprise for Dr. Calhoun, who is from West Union.