Weston Native Receives Gift of Life Award

A Weston native was given special recognition Saturday afternoon.

Robert Fealy survived multiple transplants and open heart surgery after being diagnosed with Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency which leads to decreased activity in the blood and lungs. Fealy needed new lungs and a new liver, only a handful of such operations were done previously in the United States. After having the surgeries at the Cleveland Clinic, Fealy was presented with the Gift of Life award, and is enjoying spending time with family and friends.

“There’s always hope. And I was one of the ones fortunate enough to get the end result that was in my favor. And, I’m happy to be here today, I’m happy to be with the people that I love. It’s a great feeling, and I think it’s just going to get better and better because every day, I wake up, I feel better,” said Fealy.

The family wants to thank all organ donors and stressed the importance of donating.