VOTE: Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year" - Second Semifinal

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
Connect

Here are this week's semifinalists for Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year:"

Week 5: Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University)

Week 6: Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks (Gilmer Co.)

Week 7: Kobie Carpenter to Cory Fazalare (Lincoln)

Week 8: Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)

This poll closes Monday at noon. We'll announce the winning play at 6 p.m. Monday. The play that receives the most votes will advance to the Insurance Connexion "Connexion of the Year" championship round the week of the Super Six. 

    Clay Bailey to Amir Richardson (University)
    1%
    2 votes
    Justyn Dean to Jesse Marks (Gilmer Co.)
    0%
    0 votes
    Kobie Carpenter to Cory Fazalare (Lincoln)
    2%
    5 votes
    Ryan LaAsmar to Sam Romano (Notre Dame)
    97%
    219 votes
