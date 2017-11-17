Morgantown Early Learning Facility is presented with grant

Friday afternoon, the Morgantown Early Learning Facility was presented with a check of $950 by First Energy.

This is a STEM grant that will be used to purchase 'WeDo' Lego kits, for kids to practice programming, and robotics, along with critical thinking, and group building.

"We're very grateful and the kids are very excited. They love being hands on so this is a great way for them to be able to build that love of being hands on and learning computer skills and to teach each other," said Tiki Williams, Elementary Program Director of Morgantown ELF.

The Morgantown ELF was one out of three facilities in the state that were presented with a grant.