Marion County man dead after vehicle accident in Pennsylvania

A 68-year-old Marion County man was killed in a vehicle accident in Pennsylvania Wednesday.

Richard Thompson, of Worthington, was traveling westbound on New Salem Road in Fayette County, Pa. At approximately 1:30 p.m., a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the double yellow lines and hit Thompson's vehicle head on, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Thompson was pronounced dead on scene at approximately 2:30 p.m., police said.

Fayette EMS transported the driver of the other vehicle, Ryan Krysak, 30, of Confluence, Pa., to Ruby Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a crash report.

Police said the investigation into this accident remains open.