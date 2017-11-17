Deputies arrest Fairmont man for counterfeiting

A Fairmont man was arrested Friday after deputies found drug paraphernalia, a printer and counterfeit money inside a vehicle.

Roger King, Jr., 35, was allegedly slumped over inside a vehicle at Sheetz on Fairmont Avenue, deputies said. When deputies approached King in the vehicle, they saw drug paraphernalia in plain view.

Deputies also found a printer on the backseat, two boxes of ivory parchment paper and a black trash bag with a counterfeit bill sticking out of it. Twenty-seven pieces of paper with counterfeit currency in the amounts of $5 and $20 were found in the vehicle, deputies said.

Most of the counterfeit bills had the same serial number, deputies said.

King is charged with felony counterfeiting.

Deputies confirmed that he had active warrants through the Fairmont Police Department, as well.