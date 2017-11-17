Charleston man arrested on drug charge

A Charleston man was arrested in Fairmont early Friday after police allegedly found marijuana packaged to sell.

Jeray Allen, 23, was sitting in a vehicle on the fifth floor of the Bryant Street parking garage, where there is a 'No Loitering' sign posted, according to the Fairmont Police Department.

When police approached Allen, he quickly got out of the vehicle and walked toward the officer, creating separation between him and the vehicle, according to court documents. However, police said they could smell the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Allen admitted to police that there was marijuana in the center console of the vehicle. Police found a jar containing five individual bags of marijuana, along with a larger bag and a small container.

Allen is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.