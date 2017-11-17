Drug Effects: Heroin poses legal danger as well as physical

Methamphetamines may be one of the most well-known drugs in the area, and fairly simple to make, but there's another drug that's been making an impact nationwide. Heroin abuse has been on the rise in the area, and law enforcement officials are warning people that possession of the drug is legally dangerous, but selling or sharing it is even worse.

"Heroin is a schedule one narcotic and to possess with intent or deliver, you're looking at 15 years per count of distribution or possession with intent. So whenever you're talking about drug dealers, you're talking about a serious offense," said Lewis County Sheriff Adam Gissy.

It's also been on the rise around the country. Gissy said his deputies have seen more and more cases of heroin abuse on the streets and in the court system, and that's a problem that's reached outside of West Virginia.

"It is certainly a drug that has become quite prevalent in our area, particularly our state, which has led to a significant amount of overdoses in our state, and country, for what it's worth," said Gissy.

But like most drugs, it's not just illegal it's also very dangerous to those who use and abuse it. Unlike meth, heroin is a downer, not an upper. It causes people to relax at first, but the effects can quickly get out of hand, requiring medical attention to avoid serious injury, or even possible death.

"It often can suppress their breathing, can lower their heart rate, can make them extremely drowsy, and we see patients come in on that. They're often to the point that they're not breathing well on their own, we have to support their breathing or even give them medicine to help restart that," said Maria Long, an emergency medical physician at St. Joseph's Hospital in Buckhannon.