Skyview Elementary PTO Presents Principal with plaque

Friday evening The PTO of Skyview Elementary School recognized their principal for an award that she received back in May.

This was for the 2017 National Distinguished Principal of West Virginia that Jennifer Cox received.

This evening they presented her with a plaque during the school's annual Fall Fest Event.

This was for the school to show their appreciation and how much she does for the community.

"You know, my PTO is just so wonderful. They're so supportive of everything for the school and for the students and so to know that they just love and support me because my whole mission is that it's all about these kids, so that they're supporting me, that means that they're just behind their school in every way," said Jennifer Cox, Principal of Skyview Elementary.

The Fall Fest is an event where each class chooses a game to present to the community. Many concessions and raffle baskets are also available.