Tucker County youth attends national restoration competition

One Tucker County High School student was honored as being a top 12 finalist in the Delo Tractor Restoration Competition for his restoration of a 1968 International Farmall 544 tractor.

Tanner Burns traveled to Indianapolis during the National FFA Convention in October and did not make the top three but was extremely honored to be recognized for all his hard work. Burns spent several hours tinkering on every part of the tractor to make it competition ready.

“I go talk to people about tractors; I go out asking for parts. I have around 375 hours into this tractor alone, that’s tearing it completely down, inspecting each part and gear in it and putting it all back together and giving it a paint job,” said Burns.

Burns has participated in the competition since he was a freshman and has had a love for tractors since he was a child. He does not plan to participate in the competition next year.