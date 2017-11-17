Youth crisis center to open in Tucker County

The Genesis Youth Crisis Center of Clarksburg will be opening a third location on Chestnut Street in Parsons, Tucker County.

The center will house youth from ages 10 to 18 who are in need of an emergency shelter. Youth will be part of the Parsons community and attend Tucker County schools. The shelter will have 15 beds and a quick turnover rate; Genesis could potentially house more than 50 youths in a year.

“When those Kids come to one of our facilities, they’re now a part of that county. Our kids do attend the public school systems; they do get involved in the communities. We are a community-minded organization. We want to be in Parsons. We want to operate from there. We want to hire people from there and we want the community to really understand what we’re doing,” said Crisis Center’s Matt Rudder.

The center is undergoing minimal improvements and will be opening and serving youth by the beginning of January 2018.