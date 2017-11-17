Mechanic shares tips for winter car maintenance

Winter is coming and not taking care of your car during the cold temperatures can leave you stranded.

Mechanics at Miller’s Modification Station in Elkins want to remind drivers to get their cars ready for the weather change with a few tips. The major thing drivers should remember is to get up a little early and make sure to start your car in the morning.

“Operating a cold temperature vehicle can actually damage your vehicle. Operating a motor with cold fluids can actually damage a vehicle. It is very important to operate a vehicle at operating temperatures and allowing it to warm up before you actually go and drive that vehicle,” said Miller’s Modification Station Owner Ryan Miller.

Checking your fluids regularly, changing to weather-appropriate tires, and making sure your breaks are in good working condition will keep you off the side of the road this winter.