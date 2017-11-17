Paving of US 119 in Morgantown to stop until Spring

A paving project on US 119, Grafton Road in Morgantown has ceased until the Spring of 2018.

The Division of Highways announced Friday that the project, which was taking place from Hornbeck Road to Scott Avenue, was put on hold because more damage to the road was discovered.

The contractor discovered significant damage to the concrete base of the road while removing the old asphalt. Work to repair that damage began in October, but colder temperatures were delaying the process.

The DOH says waiting until Spring will avoid the risk of compromising the materials being used.